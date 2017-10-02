EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 02 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: 3 regions under storm warning

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for three regions of Kazakhstan.

    According to the forecasters, on October 3 some parts of South Kazakhstan region will see heavy rains and strong northwesterly winds up to 15-20 m/s.

    Ice slick, fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s are also expected in East Kazakhstan region.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!