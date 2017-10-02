Kazakhstan weather forecast: 3 regions under storm warning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for three regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the forecasters, on October 3 some parts of South Kazakhstan region will see heavy rains and strong northwesterly winds up to 15-20 m/s.

Ice slick, fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s are also expected in East Kazakhstan region.