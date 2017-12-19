Kazakhstan weather forecast: Dry and cold on most of the territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather is expected on most of the country's territory on Tuesday. Occasional snow showers are possible only in the south and southeast. Kazhydromet also warns of fog and winds strengthening in the southeast.

In Almaty region today, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. Fog is expected in some parts of the region.

Patchy fog is also expected in Zhambyl region. Winds here will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan region.