TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    06:54, 09 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Dust storms in south, south-west

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fair and dry weather will persist across the country on Monday, October 9. Wind strengthening will cause dust storms in the south and south-west of Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket eastern part of Kazakhstan at night and in the morning.

    In Zhalanashakol district of Almaty region, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s.

    In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions, winds speed will reach 15-23 m/s, causing dust storms in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

    Patchy fog is possible overnight and in the morning in East Kazakhstan region. Winds in the region will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

     

