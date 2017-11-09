EN
    07:56, 09 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Fog and ice across the country

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursdayб frontal passage will cause precipitation on the greater part of the country with the exception of west, southwest and southeast of Kazakhstan. Kazhydromet forecasters also warn of winds strengthening, fog, ice, and snowstorms across the country.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions on Thursday.

    Fog will blanket Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions, as well as parts of East Kazakhstan region.

    Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    In South Kazakhstan region, winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the morning and in the afternoon of November 9.

     

