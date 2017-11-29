07:21, 29 November 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan weather forecast: fog and ice to continue on Wednesday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog and ice are expected in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Kazhydromet reports.
According to the forecasters, it will be mostly dry on Wednesday, some precipitation is expected in the north-west, center and south of the country.
Fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region.
Patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.
Fog will also blanket Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.