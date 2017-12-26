Kazakhstan weather forecast; Fog, ice, strong winds across the country on Tuesday
Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in East Kazakhstan region. Winds there will reach 18-23 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s and over 30 m/s in some parts of the region.
Fog will blanket Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions as well. Meteorologists warn of icy road conditions and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to over 30 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in Pavlodar region.
Snowstorms will hit West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on Tuesday. Winds there are expected to reach 15-20 m/, with gusts up to 25 m/s in West Kazakhstan region.
Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, fog and ice are expected in South Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.
It will be foggy in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions. Winds in these regions will strengthen reaching 15-20 m/s. Drivers in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Mangistau should stay cautious due to ice on the roads.
Fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.
Aktobe region will see snowstorms and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.
Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in North-Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.