Kazakhstan weather forecast: Foggy, windy day ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There will be no significant precipitation due to a large anticyclone influencing the weather on most of the country's territory. Occasional showers are possible only in the western parts of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists also warn of fog and winds strengthening across the country on Wednesday.

In Zhambyl, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, as well as in the afternoon in Atyrau regions winds are expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Fog will blanket Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.

West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions will be waking up to a foggy day ahead.