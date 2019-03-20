EN
    12:17, 20 March 2019

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for 21-25 March issued

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone, which kept the weather without precipitation, is fading away and moving eastward, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    The anticyclone from Uzbekistan and European Russia is followed by atmospheric fronts, which will cause scattered precipitation across Kazakhstan, rain in the southern part of the country.

    However, due to the southwestern tropospheric flows, the daytime air temperatures are expected to be +3...+10° C in most regions of the country, +13... +18° С in the southern part. This is 3 to 5 degrees above the climate normal.

