Kazakhstan weather forecast for 3 days issued

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office of Kazakhstan Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for February 18-20 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On February 18-19, 2021, the South Caspian cyclone is to dictate the weather conditions in Kazakhstan, bringing precipitations as rain and snow, while the north is to brace for snow accompanied with blizzards.

On February 19, the greater part of the country is to expect major drops in air temperature due to an anticyclone. Temperature is to fall to -15-33 degrees Celsius in the north at night, and range between 0 and +5 degrees Celsius, dropping to -10-15 degrees Celsius in places, in the south. Fog, ice slick, and strong wind are predicted in some areas of the country.