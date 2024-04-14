Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 14

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Due to fronts, rainy and windy weather is to linger in most parts of the country, with the mountainous areas of the southeast regions are to see heavy rain and the north precipitation, mostly rain, in the nighttime. Only the east of the county is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation, reads the statement of the Kazhydromet.

The country is also to brace for thunderstorms, fog and high wind as well as squalls in the south.