NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The three-day August 11-13 weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms which are said to be heavy in the north and west of the country will linger in most parts of Kazakhstan. Cold fronts are to bring squall, strong winds, and possible hail. Temperature is to range between 7-15C during the night and 15-20C during the day in the northern part of the country.