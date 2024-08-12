Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 12

Most parts of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm as well as squalling wind and hail on Monday, August 12, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Only southern regions will experience no precipitation today. Wind speed will increase across the country, with dust storm to hit southern areas. Fog will descend in the country's northwest, east, and north in the morning.

Scorching heat is forecast in Atyrau, Abai regions, east of Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, west and east of Karaganda region, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, center of East Kazakhstan region, west of Mangystau region, and south of Almaty region.

Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, south of Aktobe region, southwest and south of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, west, northwest and south of Abai regions are warned of extremely high fire risk.