Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 20

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, hail and squall persists in most parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, August 20. Heavy rainfall is predicted for northern and central areas, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Western, southern and southeastern regions will see no precipitation.

Strong wind will hit across the country, and foggy conditions are forecast for northern and northwestern parts.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau region in the daytime.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Atyrau, Abai regions, north of Ulytau region, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, west and southeast of Mangystau region, and northwest of East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west and north of Almaty region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, southwest, south and northeast of Atyrau region, south, east of East Kazakhstan region, east and south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest and south of Abai region, as well as south of West Kazakhstan region are warned of extremely high fire risk.