Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 24

Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone, which will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm. Northern regions will see heavy downpours, says Kazhydromet, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with hail and squall to batter northern, northwestern, eastern and central areas. Fog will blanket northwestern regions in the morning.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Atyrau, Abai regions, in the north and east of Ulytau region, west, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, west, southeast, and northeast of Mangystau region, northwest and center of Kyzylorda region, west and east of Karaganda region, southeast of Pavlodar region, and north of Zhetysu region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west and north of Almaty region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, west, south and northeast of Atyrau region, south and center of East Kazakhstan region, south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest, and south of Abai region, south and southeast of West Kazakhstan region are warned of extremely high fire risk.