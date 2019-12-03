EN
    15:58, 03 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced advisory weather forecast for December 2019.

    In most parts of the republic, the temperature in December is forecast to be close to normal. In northern and eastern regions , the mercury will drop below normal by 1°С. In southern and south-western regions it will be warmer by 1°С. The amount of precipitation will be slightly above normal in many regions. Heavy precipitation (rain), fog, ice slick and a 15-20mps wind will hit southern parts in the first decade of the month. Blizzard and air temperature rise is predicted for northern parts.

    According to Kazhydromet, the next cold wave will come to Kazakhstan in the second and third decades of the month. Air temperature in southeastern parts will be -10-20°С and daytime temperature will be at -5-10°С. In northeastern parts the mercury will drop to -25-30°С at night and to -10-20°С.

