Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone coming from the Black Sea region will keep influencing western Kazakhstan, which will bring rain and snow to the western and northwestern regions. The rest of the territory will be affected by a high atmospheric pressure with no precipitation forecast. Some areas will be hit by fog, ice and gusting wind. Ground blizzard is predicted in northern areas.

Almaty region will see foggy and windy weather today. Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.

Ground blizzard, fog and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in the North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in the daytime will rise to 15-20mps.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Zhambyl region.

Foggy and windy weather is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Kostanay region will see fog, black ice and a 18mps wind.

A 15-20mps wind will strike Akmola region.

Fog will descend in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

Black ice is predicted in Karaganda region.