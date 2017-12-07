Kazakhstan weather forecast for December 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, the weather will be dry on most of the country's territory on Thursday. Some precipitation, ice, and strong winds are expected in the west and north-west.

Fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, and ice road conditions are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Patchy fog will blanket Akmola, Atyrau and Mangistau regions on Thursday. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will hit Akmola and Mangystau regions. Roads will be icy in Atyrau region.

Snowstorm and ice are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

Winds strengthening up to15-20 m/s and snowstorms will hit Aktobe region on Thursday.

Winds in Kostanay will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Forecasters also warn of icy road conditions.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.