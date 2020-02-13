Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 13
Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps in southwestern areas, are predicted for Zhambyl region.
Akmola and Karaganda regions will be battered by snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes exceeding 25mps. Black ice and fog are forecast in Akmola region as well.
Ground blizzard, fog and a 15-20mps wind are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.
Pavlodar region will also see a 15-20mps wind and ground blizzard.
Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Turkestan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will reach 18-23mps.
Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions will see fog and black ice. Wind speed in Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20mps.
Foggy and windy weather is forecast in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.
Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will reach 15-20mps. Fog and ice slick are forecast there at night and in the morning.
Fog will descend in Aktobe region as well.