Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (snow and rain) will hit most regions of the country on February 14. Southern regions only will see no precipitation today. Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and gusting are forecast in some areas.

Fog and blizzard as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Ice slick is forecast in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Ground blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Fog will blanket Akmola region as well.

Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions will see fog and ice slick. Wind speed in Zhambyl region and in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog will blanket Turkestan and Aktobe regions.

Nighttime fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast in the East Kazakhstan region.