Kazakhstan weather forecast for February 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snowfall in some parts of Kazakhstan. The western, northwestern, northern, and central regions of the country will see no precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kyzylorda region, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and winds strengthening up to 15-23 meters per second (up to 25 mps in some areas).

Almaty region will see patchy fog and ice slick. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 20-25 mps with gusts of 30 mps.

In Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, there will also be patches of fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps wind. In Zhambyl region, the gusts of wind will be as strong as 23-28 mps.



In East Kazakhstan region, patchy fog, blizzard, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected.



Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.