Kazakhstan weather forecast for February 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeastern part of the country. There will be patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, a snowstorm, ice slick, and a wind strengthening up to 18 meters per second are predicted in Akmola region.

West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog, snowstorm, and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, the roads will be icy in West Kazakhstan region.



Patchy fog and 15-20 mps strong wind are expected in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. There will be ice slick in Kyzylorda region.

Aktobe and Almaty regions will also see patches of fog. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.



In Turkestan region, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected.

In East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. In addition, there will be blowing snow in Karaganda region and patchy fog in East Kazakhstan region.



In Pavlodar region, there will be a snowstorm. The wind will strengthen up to 18 mps in the daytime.



North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog and blowing snow.

In Atyrau and Mangistau regions, patches of fog and ice slick are expected.