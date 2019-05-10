Kazakhstan weather forecast for Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 10, the anticyclone will be dominating across Kazakhstan and, therefore, no precipitation is expected there, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The southwestern, northwestern, and northern parts of the country will see rains and thunderstorms. Patchy fog and strong wind are expected.

In Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, there will be the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second and a dust storm.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions, there will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog. It may hail in Pavlodar region.

Patchy fog and thunderstorm are predicted in Akmola region.



In Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.



Mangistau region will see patchy fog.

As for Atyrau region, there will be an intense heat in the afternoon.