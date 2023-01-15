EN
    10:40, 15 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for January 15, 2023.

    Most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone. No precipitation is forecast today. Snowfall and ground blizzard are expected in eastern, northern and central parts only. Fog will blanket southern areas.

    Severe nighttime frosts up to-31-36°C persist in mountainous areas of Zhetysu region, and up to -30-32°C in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.


