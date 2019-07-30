Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered rains with thunderstorms are expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southern and southwestern regions. Besides, there will be strong winds, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda , Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. In addition, it may hail in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Turkestan region will see a dust storm.

In East Kazakhstan region, patches of fog are expected in the morning. There are chances of hail.

In Mangistau region, there will be a dust storm. Patchy fog is likely in the morning.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty and Karaganda regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.