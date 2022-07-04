EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 4

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 4, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusting wind, and squalls will hit north-western regions. Hail is expected in the western, northern, and southeastern regions. Dust storm is forecast for southern, south-western, and northern regions.

    Heavy rain will hit central areas of the Aktobe region at night and eastern areas in the daytime.

    Fervent heat is forecast in the Almaty, Zhetysu regions, and in the southern areas of Karaganda region.

    Fire risk remains high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Abai regions, in northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern parts of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in central and western parts of Pavlodar region, and in northern areas of Almaty region.

    Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, intermittent rains in the morning and in the daytime, thunderstorm, 9-14m/s wind (sometimes 15-20m/s), +16+18 at night, +28+30 in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, no rain, 2-7m/s, +20+22 at night, +34+36 in the daytime.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind (sometimes 15-20m/s), +20+22 at night, +34+36 in the daytime.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!