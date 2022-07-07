Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains are forecast in the northern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan today. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are predicted as well. A dust storm is expected in southern areas, and fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rain will hit southern, and eastern areas of Akmola region , southern and mountainous areas of the Almaty region .

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western and central areas of Abai region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in western areas of Almaty region.

Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, rain, occasional heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, 9-14m/s wind, +13+15 at night, +21+23 in the daytime.

Almaty – partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, sometimes 13m/s, +18+20 at night, +28+30 in the daytime.

Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s, +17+19 at night, +29+31 in the daytime.