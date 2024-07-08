Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 8

Due to fronts, much of the country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms, hail and squall. Heavy rainfall is to hit in the north, center, east and southeast. The country is to expect high wind as well as fog in the center in the nighttime and morning as well, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Heat wave is to linger in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and west of Aktobe regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in the north, center of Atyrau, north, west, couth of West Kazakhstan, south of Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire risk is in place for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Ulytau, south of Kostanay, southwest, southeast of Atyrau regions.