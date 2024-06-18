Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jun 18

On Tuesday, June 18, most areas of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of atmospheric fronts, which will cause rain and thunderstorm. Heavy downpour, hail and squall may hit northern parts of the country. Only southern regions will see no precipitation today with wind speed increasing across the country, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet national weather service.

Heat wave will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Almaty regions in the daytime.

Scorching heat is forecast in the south of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, in the west and south of Aktobe region, and in Mangistau region.

Fire threat remains high in Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, in the south and north of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, northeast and central part of Aktobe region, in the west and south of Akmola region, in the north of Zhetysu region, in central areas of Abai region, in the west and central areas of Karaganda region, in the south of Kostanay, east of Kostanay regions, in the northwest and east of Kyzylorda region.

Extremely high fire risk is predicted for Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region, west, east and south of Zhambyl region, central areas of Almaty region, south of Kostanay, Karaganda regions, east of Zhetysu region, south of Abai region, central areas and south of Ulytau region.