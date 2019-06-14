EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:19, 14 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 15-17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's meteorological service Kazhydromet has announced weather forecast for 15-17 June 2019.

    Rainfall and air temperature at +10...20°C is forecast for the northern parts of the country today.

    Unsteady weather with frequent rains and thunderstorms will disturb other regions.

    Despite rains, the mercury will rise to 25...33°C in western, south and southeastern regions.

    Sunny weather and fervent heat up to 30...39°C is predicted for Mangistau region.

