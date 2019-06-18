Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It will rain in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southern and western regions. Widespread thunderstorms and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay region. It may hail there.



In Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. It may hail in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will see patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind.



In Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In addition, a dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region will see intense heat. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.