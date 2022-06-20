Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast in Kazakhstan June 20. Heavy rain will batter southern and northern regions. Hail, squall and strong wind are expected as well, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

No rain is forecast in western, northeastern regions. Dust storm is expected in southern regions.

Akmola region – thunderstorm in most areas, hail in northern and western areas, wind speed at 15-20m/s.

Almaty region – thunderstorm in mountainous areas in the daytime, dust storm in western areas, strong wind up to 17-22m/s in western, eastern and mountainous areas.

Turkistan region – thunderstorm and squall, hail in mountainous areas, dust storm in western and northern areas, wind speed at 15-20m/s sometimes gusting to 23m/s in northern, western and mountainous areas.

West Kazakhstan region – thunderstorm in northern and eastern areas, hail, squall, wind speed at 15-20m/s in northern areas.

Atyrau region – 15-20m/s wind in northern, southern and central areas in the daytime.

Mangystau region – dust storm in northeastern areas in the daytime, 15-20m/s wind.

Aktobe region – thunderstorm in northern areas in the daytime, 18m/s wind in northeastern areas.

Kostanay region – thunderstorm, hail, squall in western, eastern areas, strong wind up to 15-20m/s in western and eastern areas.

North Kazakhstan region – thunderstorm in western, southern and northern areas, hail, squall in southeastern areas in the daytime, fog in western, southern and northern areas at night and in the morning, 15-20m/s wind in southeastern areas.

Karaganda region – thunderstorm in western, northern and eastern parts, 15-20m/s wind in the daytime.

East Kazakhstan region – thunderstorm in northeastern and eastern areas, 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in northeastern and central areas.

Kyzylorda region – 15-20m/s wind in northern, southern and central areas, thunderstorm and squall in southern and central areas in the daytime, dust storm in northern parts.

Zhambyl region – thunderstorm, hail and squall in southern, northern and mountainous areas, 15-20m/s wind in southwestern, northeastern and mountainous areas.

Fervent heat in southern areas of Karaganda region in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of East Kazakhstan region, Almaty region, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in western areas of Atyrau region, in western and eastern parts of Karaganda region, in southeastern areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl regions.