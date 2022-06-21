Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms will persist in most regions of the country on June 21. Heavy rain is expected in northern, southern and southeastern regions. No rain is forecast in southwestern areas. Gusting wind, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are predicted across the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Akmola region – hail, squall in western, northern, and southern areas; dust storm in western and southern areas in the daytime; wind speed at 15-20m/s, sometimes at 23-28m/s.

Gusts of wind in northern, central, and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in mountainous areas of Almaty region, in western, eastern, and central parts of Atyrau region, in Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, in northern and central areas of Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20m/s.

East Kazakhstan region – wind speed in northern, eastern, and western areas will rise to 15-23m/s; squall is forecast in the daytime.

Mangystau region – dust storm in southwestern and northern areas in the daytime, 15-20m/s wind.

North Kazakhstan region – thunderstorm and squall in northern, eastern and western areas, gusting wind up to 15-20m/, sometimes up to 23-28m/s.

Turkistan region – hail, squall, 15-20m/s wind in southern and mountainous areas.

Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in Atyrau region, in southern areas of Karaganda region, in northwestern and southern areas of the East Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty region and Atyrau regions, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in western and eastern parts of Karaganda region, and in southeastern areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl regions.