Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast in Kazakhstan on June 23. Heavy rain is expected in southeastern regions. Strong wind and squalls will batter most regions. Dust storm is expected in southwestern and southeastern regions.

Almaty region – thunderstorms in southern and mountainous areas; 15-20m/s wind, sometimes reaching 25m/s, is forecast in western and eastern areas.

North Kazakhstan region – thunderstorms, squalls, and 15-20m/s wind in northern, and eastern areas; gusting wind up to 25m/s in eastern areas.

Mangystau region – 15-20m/s wind, sometimes reaching 25m/s, and dust storm in northern, western, and central parts.

Aktobe region – thunderstorms in northern areas in the daytime; 18m/s wind in southern parts.

Kostanay region – thunderstorms, squalls, and hail as well as 15-20m/s wind in western, northern, and eastern areas.

West Kazakhstan region – thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and 15-20m/s wind in northwestern areas.

Karaganda region – thunderstorms and 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in northern and central parts.

Atyrau region –– 15-20m/s wind in western, northern, and central areas.

Pavlodar region – gusting wind up to 15-20m/s across the region.

Akmola region – thunderstorms and 15-20m/s wind in western areas at night and in the daytime in northern areas.

Turkistan region – thunderstorms, squalls, and 15-20m/s wind in mountainous areas.

Zhambyl region – thunderstorms, hail, squalls in southern, eastern, and mountainous areas; 15-20m/s wind in southwestern, and northeastern areas.

East Kazakhstan region – 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in western and central parts.

Hot weather is forecast in the daytime in central, and eastern areas of Almaty region, in most areas of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions, in southern areas of Kostanay region, in southern and southeastern parts of the East Kazakhstan region. Extreme heat is forecast in the daytime in eastern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern areas of Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in western parts of Atyrau region, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe, Karaganda region, in southeastern areas of Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, and in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.