Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms will persist in most regions of the country on June 28. Hail will batter northern and eastern regions. Squalls are forecast in northern, eastern, and southern parts, and dust storm is expected in southwestern regions, Kazhydromet informs.

Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in Abai, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, and Almaty regions.

Fire risk remains high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Almaty regions, in western areas of Abai region, in eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in northwestern areas of Atyrau region, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in south-western parts of Ulytau region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in the central part of Pavlodar region, in northern areas of Turkistan region and in southwestern parts of Kostanay region.