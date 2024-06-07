Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 7

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on Friday, June 7. Hail is possible in northern areas. Only southwestern regions will enjoy fair weather today, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, and in the south of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in the north, west and south of Aktobe region, in the west, south, and central areas of Ulytau region, in the north and east of West Kazakhstan region, in northern and central parts of Almaty region, in the north and east of Zhetysu region, as well as in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, in the west, south, and north of Atyrau region, in the west and south of West Kazakhstan region, and in the east of Kyzylorda region.