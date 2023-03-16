Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 16

Unsteady weather with rain and snow, caused by the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts, will persist in eastern regions of Kazakhstan March 16, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western regions will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone due to which no precipitation is forecast there.

Fog and strong wind are expected across the country.

Northern regions will see ground blizzard and ice slick, while southwestern and western regions will be hit by a dust storm.