    09:55, 10 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 10

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Sunday, most of Kazakhstan will see scattered precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, strong wind are predicted, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    In North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. The wind speed will even reach 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    West Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps wind.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 meters per second in Atyrau and Mangistau regions. Besides, there will be patchy fog in Mangistau region.

    Patchy fog is predicted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty regions.

