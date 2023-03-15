EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 15 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 15

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see precipitation (rain and snow). Western and eastern regions only will enjoy weather without precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast across the country. Ice slick and ground blizzards are expected in northern regions. Dust storms will hit southwestern and western regions.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter eastern parts of Kostanay region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!