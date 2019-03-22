09:44, 22 March 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 22
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, there will be scattered precipitation in southern, western and central Kazakhstan. Besides, patchy fog and ice slick are predicted.
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second in Turkestan region.
In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps.
In West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, patchy fog and ice slick are expected.
Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions will also see patches of fog.