Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 7
Fog and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. In some areas gusts of wind will increase to 23-28mps. Ground blizzard is predicted for the North Kazakhstan region.
Fog and ice slick, as well as a 15-20mps wind sometimes increasing to 23-28mps are predicted for Zhambyl region.
A 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps, and ground blizzard will hit Akmola region in the morning and in the daytime.
Turkestan region will see a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps.
Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Almaty region.
A 15-20mps wind, sometimes exceeding 23mps, and dust storm are forecast in Mangystau region.
Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions will see dust storm and a 15-20mps wind.
West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will see foggy and windy conditions.
Fog will descend in the East Kazakhstan region.