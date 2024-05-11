Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 11

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 11, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Due to fronts unstable weather is to persist in most parts of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rains and hail to the south, southeast and east of the country.

The west, northwest and north of the country are to see weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. The country is to brace for high wind, as well as squall in the south, southeast and east, and fog in the west, northwest in the nighttime and morning, reads the statement of the National Met Office.

-1-3C frosts are predicted in the north, east of West Kazakhstan, north of Aktobe, west, east of Kostanay, west, south of Akmola, south of North Kazakhstan regions at night.

High fire danger is to persist in the west, south of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, south of Aktobe and Abai, south, center of West Kazakhstan, west, center of Kyzylorda, and west of Atyrau regions.

Extreme fire danger is in place in desert areas of Turkestan region.