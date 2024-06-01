Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 31

Rain and thunderstorm are predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday, May 31. Heavy rain will batter northern areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Southern and southeastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Strong wind will hit across the country, with dust storm forecast in southwestern parts. Hail is possible in northwestern and northern regions, with foggy conditions predicted in the morning.

Fire risk is reported to be high in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, in northwestern and central areas of Mangistau region, in the east of Zhetysu region, in central and northeastern areas of Turkistan region, in the west and east of Zhambyl region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the west and south of Aktobe region, and in Kyzylorda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in the south of East Kazakhstan region, in desert areas of Turkistan region, in the west of Atyrau region, in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west and south of West Kazakhstan region.