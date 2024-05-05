Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 5

Most areas of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm on May 5, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Rain and snow will hit the country’s north at night, and heavy rainfall is predicted for southern and southeastern regions in the daytime.

Only western regions will enjoy fair weather and no precipitation today.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, with squall forecast in southern, southeastern regions. Hail is possible in southeastern regions, and fog will descend in northwestern, northern, and southwestern parts.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to -1-6°C in Aktobe, Kostanay regions, to -3°C in the west and north of West Kazakhstan region, to -2°C in the north of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Akmola region, and to -3°C in the west of North Kazakhstan region.

Fire threat is expected to be high in most parts of Mangystau region, in the west, north of Atyrau region, in the west, south and central areas of Karaganda region, in eastern and central parts of Aktobe region, as well as in Abai region.