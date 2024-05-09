Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 9

Kazhydromet national weather service has published daily weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 9, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Most parts of the country will see rain and thunderstorm due to the Southern Cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it. Heavy rainfall is forecast in the country's southwest. Only northern and eastern regions will enjoy no precipitation today,” the met service says.

Strong gusts of wind are forecast across the country, with squall to hit southern areas. Hail is expected in the northwest and north, while northwestern and southern regions wil be hit by dust storm.

Fire threat is reported to be high in the west and south of Karaganda region, in the northern and central parts of Ulytau region, in the western and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the south of Abai region, in western, southern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in the south of Aktobe region, and in the west of Kyzylorda region.

The met service warns that western regions may face extremely high fire risk.