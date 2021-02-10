Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast for Kazakhstan on February 11-13, 2021 has been announced by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform reports.

Weather patterns are to be dictated by two depressions in Kazakhstan in the next three days. The cold anticyclone moving east will bring -28-33-degree Celsius frosts.

The weather in the west is to be affected by the Balkan cyclone, bringing precipitation as rain and snow. Ice slick, fog, and temperature rise are to be expected.