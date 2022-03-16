Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 17-19, Kazinform reports.

The northern part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the Northwestern anticyclone resulting in freezing weather mostly without precipitation. Temperature is to drop to -20-28 degrees Celsius at night.

The southern part is to be affected by the Southern cyclone and associated weather fronts bringing precipitation, predicted to be heavy at times, high wind, ice-slick, and drops in temperature to 0-10 degrees Celsius at daytime and -0-10 degrees Celsius at night.

The country is also to brace for fog.



