    16:14, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 17-19, Kazinform reports.

    The northern part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the Northwestern anticyclone resulting in freezing weather mostly without precipitation. Temperature is to drop to -20-28 degrees Celsius at night.

    The southern part is to be affected by the Southern cyclone and associated weather fronts bringing precipitation, predicted to be heavy at times, high wind, ice-slick, and drops in temperature to 0-10 degrees Celsius at daytime and -0-10 degrees Celsius at night.

    The country is also to brace for fog.



    Weather in Kazakhstan
