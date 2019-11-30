Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay in most regions of the country on November 30, Kazhydromet says.

Frontal type precipitation (rain, snow) will hit western parts only. Fog and strong wind are forecast in some areas.

Fog will blanket some parts in Almaty region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 15-20mps.

Foggy conditions are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

Ice slick is forecast in Mangistau region.

A 15-20mps wind, fog and black ice are forecast in Atyrau region.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Aktobe regions will see windy and foggy weather today.

Fog and ice slick are expected in the West Kazakhstan region.