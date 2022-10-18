EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:00, 18 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the Atlantic cyclone trough and frontal-type precipitation, which will bring rain and snow on October 19. Heavy rains will hit southern regions, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as mountainous areas of Turkistan region, Kazhydromet says.

    Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions only will enjoy dry weather tomorrow.

    Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for almost all regions. Gusts of wind in northern and northwestern regions will increase to 23-25m/s.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!