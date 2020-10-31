EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 31 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 31

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is still to enjoy the weather without precipitation. Only the east is to expect snow, and the western regions are to brace for rain. Occasional fog as well as strong wind which is to roll through the south and west are also forecast, Kazinform reports.

    Wind at 15-20mps is expected to blow in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions here and there, and fog is predicted for Zhambyl region.

    Fog is to coat locally Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning, and East Kazakhstan region at night.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!