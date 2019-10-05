Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate across Kazakhstan October 5. Southern regions only will see precipitation today. Fog and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts.

Gusts of wind in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions will reach 15-20mps. Fog will blanket Zhambyl region. Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region. Fog will descend in the North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk persists in Turkestan, Kyyzlorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions